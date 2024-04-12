Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects. Filming has begun, and the fans want to know everything about the film. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will portray Lord Ram and Sita in Tiwari’s mythological drama film. Earlier, there were reports that Yash would play Ravana. However, that’s not happening anymore.

A few days ago, there were speculations that Yash was no longer part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. However, he has donned the co-producer’s hat for Ranbir and Sai’s starrer. In a new interview, the KGF star confirmed being a producer for Tiwari’s next. The actor also revealed the reason for producing the film, along with Prime Focus’ Namit Malhotra.

In an interview with Variety, Yash shared that it has been his long-term aspiration to make films that will help Indian cinema reach a global audience. When he was in LA, Yash wanted to partner with one of the best VFX studios. During that time, he teamed up with Namit and their visions for Indian cinema matched.

Yash shared, “Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of ‘Ramayana’ came up. Namit had a part of it in the works. The ‘Ramayana,’ as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce ‘Ramayana’ we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world.”

Further, Yash stated how the story of Ramayana is woven into the fabric of their lives. People believe they know it well, but every time, there’s new wisdom and knowledge that one learns from the Hindu mythology tale. The KGF actor adds, “Our vision is to translate this timeless epic onto the silver screen in a grand spectacle, honouring its scale. But at its core, it will be an honest and faithful portrayal of the story, the emotions, and the enduring values we hold so dear.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s film. There were reports that Bobby Deol would play Kumbhkaran, and Vijay Sethupati would be cast as Vibhishan. On the other hand, Yash will be next seen in Geetu Mohandas’ gory crime thriller Toxic. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2025.

