Manjummel Boys has been in theatres since February and is still enjoying a glorious run at the worldwide box office. It has broken almost all pre-existing records and is proudly flaunting its position as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Now, amid this golden run, the film has grabbed the limelight for one negative reason, and it’s related to the cheating case against the producers. Keep reading to know more!

In 2024, the Malayalam film industry is enjoying a dream run, and the survival thriller has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster. As per the latest update, the film amassed 135 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 159.30 crores gross. Apart from this, it has also turned out to be a huge success in the overseas market, and as per the recent update, it has earned 73 crores gross. On the whole, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at 232.30 crores gross.

Coming back to the latest news about Manjummel Boys, the Ernakulam Sub Court has ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of the producers, including Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony. This action was ordered following the petition filed by Siraj Waliyathara Hameed, reports Track Tollywood.

As per the petitioner, Siraj Waliyathara Hameed, he allegedly put his 7 crores into making Manjummel Boys, and in return, he was promised a 40% share in the profit. However, he got nothing despite the film doing a worldwide business of over 220 crores gross and earning 20 crores from the deals with OTT platforms, claims petition.

Following this petition, the court has issued a notice to Manjummel Boys’ producers, Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony. Now, let’s see how the matter proceeds further.

Meanwhile, the film was released in theatres on 22nd February, and it is helmed by Chidambaram S. Poduval. It stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and others in key roles.

