Kalyani Priyadarshan led superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, in India and worldwide. Dulquer Salmaan’s production has now achieved a feat that even Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and Thudarum couldn’t! Scroll below for a detailed box office report.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra clocks historic footfalls worldwide!

According to the latest update, Lokah Chapter 1 has clocked worldwide footfalls of 1.18 crores. With that, Dominic Arun’s directorial has emerged as the biggest hit of the 21st century for Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen co-starrer has surpassed Manjummel Boys, which earlier held the title with worldwide footfalls of 1.15 crores.

Back in 2024, Manjummel Boys stole the spot from Pulimurgan (2016). But the reign lasted for only 533 days, as the dark fantasy superhero flick now holds the title!