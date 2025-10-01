Kalyani Priyadarshan led superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, in India and worldwide. Dulquer Salmaan’s production has now achieved a feat that even Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and Thudarum couldn’t! Scroll below for a detailed box office report.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra clocks historic footfalls worldwide!
According to the latest update, Lokah Chapter 1 has clocked worldwide footfalls of 1.18 crores. With that, Dominic Arun’s directorial has emerged as the biggest hit of the 21st century for Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen co-starrer has surpassed Manjummel Boys, which earlier held the title with worldwide footfalls of 1.15 crores.
Back in 2024, Manjummel Boys stole the spot from Pulimurgan (2016). But the reign lasted for only 533 days, as the dark fantasy superhero flick now holds the title!
Take a look at the top 3 highest worldwide footfalls in Mollywood:
- Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 1.18 crores
- Manjummel Boys: 1.15 crores
- Pulimurgan: 1.08 crores
Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwideo Box Office Collection
At the domestic box office, Dulquer Salmaan’s production is inching closer to the 150 crore mark, the first ever for Malayalam cinema. In 34 days, it has accumulated 148.90 crores, all languages combined. Today, the superhero flick will hopefully achieve the big feat.
Combined with the overseas earnings of 118 crores, the worldwide total of Lokah Chapter 1 surges to 293.70 crore gross. If it makes it to the 300 crore club, that would be another big feat unlocked for Mollywood. That too, by a female-led film, unimaginable to say the least!
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (34 days)
- India net: 148.90 crores
- India gross: 175.70 crores
- Budget: 30 crores
- ROI: 396%
- Overseas gross: 118 crores
- Worldwide gross: 293.70 crores
- Verdict: Super-duper hit
