The anticipation is sky-high for the prequel, Kantara Chapter 1. Rishab Shetty’s film is confirmed to score the biggest opening for Sandalwood in 2025. Along with that, the period-mythological action drama has made a smashing entry into the top 10 advance booking sales of 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (24 hours to go)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has registered advance booking sales worth 13.07 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. A staggering 4.75 lakh tickets have been sold nationwide. Hombale Films production is releasing in as many as 5 languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

As one would expect, Kantara Chapter 1 is witnessing the best pre-sales in Kannada (7.85 crores), followed by Hindi (2.10 crores) and Telugu (1.31 crores). The remaining sum is from the Tamil and Malayalam versions.

Beats Sankranthiki Vasthunam in pre-sales!

There are still the last crucial 24 hours for the big release, and one can expect a huge jump! But even before that, Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the final advance booking collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (12.40 crores). It has registered the 10th highest pre-sales of 2025 in Indian cinema.

The next target is to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which garnered 13.85 crores in final pre-sales. Rishab Shetty’s film should comfortably cross that mark and gain the 8th spot.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in Indian cinema:

OG: 65 crores Coolie: 37.3 crores Hari Hari Veera Mallu: 35 crores Game Changer 31.80 crores War 2: 21 crores Good Bad Ugly: 18.90 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan: 18.15 crores Chhaava: 13.85 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 13.07 crores

