The official teaser of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is now out! Director Aanand L Rai has hit the right chords for all the romantic movie lovers, paving way for another blockbuster in the genre after Saiyaara in 2025. Scroll below for our detailed teaser review.

Decoding Tere Ishk Mein Teaser

The 2-minute and 4-second teaser begins with the first look of Kriti Sanon aka Mukti, who is involved in her wedding festivities. Things take a dramatic turn as her past comes to haunt her. There, we have a tragic love story filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Review

Aanand L Rai delivers a short yet impactful teaser that leaves a lasting impression. From the very start, the creative choice to pair the powerful Mahamrityunjaya Mantra with the intense entry of a wrecked Dhanush instantly grabs your attention. The cinematography is excellent and the dialogues pack a punch. And while it’s early to say, Kriti Sanon already looks poised to deliver what could be the finest performance of her career.

AR Rahman has composed the music for Tere Ishk Mein, and as expected, it’s nothing short of art. The theme song, in particular, is a soulful blend of heart-touching lyrics and nostalgic melodies, a musical journey that lingers long after it ends.

All in all, Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, and Aanand L Rai have raised our hopes with their upcoming romantic drama. The teaser is convincing enough for me to book my tickets on November 28, 2025. Needless to say, I cannot wait for the official trailer!

More about Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 28, 2025. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and is an AR Rahman musical. The romantic film will be released in Hindi and Tamil versions. Dhanush plays Shankar, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Mukti.

