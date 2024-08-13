Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L. Rai Reveals How The Raanjhanaa Sequel Will Share Similarities With The Original Film

Since the announcement of a sequel to Raanjhanaa, fans have been eagerly anticipating Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai’s next collaboration on screen. The teaser for the sequel, titled Tere Ishk Mein, was unveiled in June last year, further heightening the excitement.

However, viewers have been wondering how the sequel will continue the story of the original film, given that Dhanush’s character, Kundan, died at the end of Raanjhanaa. Aanand L. Rai has now addressed this concern, revealing how Tere Ishk Mein will connect with the superhit 2013 film.

Tere Ishk Mein Will Be Set in the Same World as Raanjhanaa

Director Aanand L. Rai has confirmed that Tere Ishk Mein will share thematic similarities with Raanjhanaa, and both films are set in the same universe. In an interview with News18, Rai explained, “The rage, aggression, and passionate love present in Raanjhanaa are also evident in Tere Ishk Mein. That’s why I feel Tere Ishk Mein is from the world of Raanjhanaa.”

Rai also mentioned that he aims to appeal to a younger audience, particularly Gen-Z, with the upcoming film. “This time, I’ll be speaking to Gen-Z and presenting a love story that resonates with them. I’m making Tere Ishk Mein for myself, with a new story, a fresh approach, and an innovative way of storytelling,” he said.

Aanand L. Rai Says Dhanush Will Approach Tere Ishk Mein Differently Than Raanjhanaa

Dhanush, who gained nationwide fame with his stellar performance as Kundan in Raanjhanaa, will lead the sequel as well. Rai noted how Dhanush will portray a different character within the same world. “After many years of working together, I know Dhanush has matured,” Rai said. “He was a brilliant actor then, and he’s even better now, as an actor, writer, and director. He’s more assured of himself. Even if he were to tackle a similar story, he’d approach it differently.”

The rest of the cast and the release date for Tere Ishk Mein have yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Raanjhanaa featured Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhaskar, Ishwak Singh, and Kumud Mishra.

