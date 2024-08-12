Dhanush gave the performance of a lifetime in Raanjhanaa, becoming a pan-India star. The actor’s role as Kundan has been etched in the hearts of the audiences till today, and fans can not imagine anyone else playing the character.

However, not many are aware that, surprisingly, Dhanush was not the first choice to play Kundan in the 2013 film. Instead, director Aanand L. Rai wanted to cast a star kid who had already proven his acting matte in Hindi films then.

Aanand L. Rai Wanted to Cast Ranbir Kapoor in Raanjhanaa

Aanand L. Rai initially wanted Ranbir Kapoor to play the iconic role of Kundan in Raanjhanaa. However, the actor’s dates were not available at the time, and the role eventually went to Dhanush. Aanand made the revelation in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and said, “An actor who keeps himself simple and lets himself blend into the crowd, which is a difficult thing, I believe, is Ranbir Kapoor, but he was not available at that time, and as we were searching for such an actor, we found Dhanush.”

Had Ranbir been in the film, it would have marked his second collaboration with Sonam Kapoor, as the two made their debut together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007. Ranbir’s passing on the role to Dhanush made the latter a nationwide star, as his earnest portrayal of Kundan was loved by everyone. In the interview, Aanand also emphasised that Raanjhanaa was destined to be made with Dhanush.

And while Ranbir missed out on starring in the film, he did make some great choices in his career and became a superstar with movies like Animal, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Sanju. On the other hand, Dhanush continued to make waves in the South while also appearing in the Hindi films Shamitabh and Atrangi Re.

Coming back to Raanjhanaa, made on a budget of 36 crore, the film became a superhit by collecting around 94 crore at the box office. Also starring Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Swara Bhaskar, the romantic drama has attained a cult following over the years. A sequel to the film, titled Tere Ishk Mein, is also currently in development with Dhanush as the lead.

