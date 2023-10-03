South sensation Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. Ever since the actor made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa in 2013, he has starred in many national and international projects.

More than his professional life, the actor has been in the news for some controversial reasons as well. Today, we bring to you a throwback story that had left him making headlines for infamous reasons. The story goes back to 2017, when Dhanush had walked out of a television interview after he was asked questions related to Suchi leaks that shook the Tamil film industry.

The interviewer had initially asked Dhanush to share his thoughts on the drug scandal that had hit the Telugu film industry and she changed the conversation towards Suchi leaks and his family. The anchor asked, “The kind of mental agony you have undergone…” Instantly, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actor replied, “Who said I went through mental agony?”

The situation got even worse when the host mentioned about the allegations and leaked videos, indirectly referring to Suchi leaks. Dhanush was then asked if his “family life was at stake?” and this was when the actor lost his calm and stormed out of the interview saying, “This is a very stupid interview”.

This was the first time when Dhanush was asked questions about the controversy in an interview. For the unversed, the whole controversy erupted when South singer and famous RJ Suchitra Karthik penned a series of tweets accusing Dhanush of allegedly spiking her drink and taking her advantage. She went on a rant against the Vaathi actor and his friends for allegedly having s*x, filming it and leaking it on social media. However, Dhanush and his family had maintained a dignified silence on the controversies.

However later, RJ Suchi’s husband Karthik Kumar opened up about the same and had written on his Twitter, “This is a overwhelming kind of support and understanding that has been pouring in with respect to Twitter updates in Suchi’s handle. The people who’ve been mentioned in it in a not-so-positive way have actually reached out to me seeking and clarifying and understanding and trying to understand the situation.”

“I request the Press not to go to town with this.. and not take any of the facts seriously.. they’re not facts.. they’re not to be taken for what they are.. we should understand the situation better.. we should extend a little restraint on going to town about this.. treat such like you would treat your own family member.. thank you for giving my family the benefit of the doubt,” he had said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also reportedly expressed regret about his actions later. The actor was quoted to have said, “It was silly of me, I am generally a calm person, but I did react in a way I shouldn’t have. My intention was clear. I didn’t want to answer the question. But the strong reaction was unwarranted. Actually, I haven’t slept for two weeks since I was busy with my upcoming film.”

