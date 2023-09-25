Dhanush has been in the film industry for over two decades now. In all these years, the actor has received immense love and affection from his fans and he’s considered one of the best actors in the present times. But fans got utterly sad when the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the eldest daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, had announced their divorce.

The decision had caused a huge uproar in the film industry and there were several rumours and speculations about the couple’s separation. While many claimed that it was between Aishwaryaa’s illicit affair with a young music composer that led to the divorce, some also dragged Kamal Haasan‘s daughter Shruti Haasan into the ugly split leading to a new controversy.

Meanwhile many also blamed South Indian actress Trisha for the alleged divorce. Dhanush and Trisha had worked together only for one movie titled Kodi, but there rumoured to share an extremely close bond for over a decade.

Singer-actor Suchitra, who is known for her hit songs like Uyirin Uyire, May Maasam 98’il and Dole Dole, had even shared a series of tweets attacking South superstar Dhanush as she leaked private pictures of Dhanush and Trisha. However, her husband, actor Karthik Kumar, had later claimed that her Twitter account was hacked.

All these together had caused massive stir among the fans and media that they started blaming Trisha for the couple’s divorce. This also had traces from Trisha’s wedding with Varun Manian that was called off after engagement. Reports had claimed that it was Dhanush and Trisha’s close bond that led to the incident.

Though Dhanush never responded to any such claims, Trisha’s mother had once opened up about the troubled engagement and said that a few popular names were involved in the matter and it was best not to mention their names as it would unnecessarily hurt them.

However, Dhanush and his wife had later put their divorce on hold and tried to make things work around their marriage. For the unversed, the couple got married in 2004 and have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

