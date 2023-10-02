South sensation Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. He’s one of the most-loved stars in Down South, his fans are spread across the globe, especially after the stupendous success of Baahubali and Baahubali 2. While he’s currently facing a rough phase at the box office, he’s ready to come back stronger than ever with his upcoming film Salaar. The film, which was slated to hit screens on September 28, was pushed to December due to pending post-production work.

Now in the latest update, Salaar is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, as both are slated for Christmas 2023 release. While we wait for first rushes and more updates on his film, co-starring Shruti Haasan, we recently came across a video that is sure to leave you in splits. Scroll down.

From the past few days, Prabhas’ old video of happily posing with fans has gone viral and it has attracted netizens’ attention for all the shocking reasons. While many think it was a slap, others say it was a love-touch. Without much further ado, we bring you an old video of the Saaho actor where he’s seen happily obliging to a fan. The clip opens with a woman approaching the star who’s making his way towards the exit.

Prabhas, who looks dapper in an all-black look, happily obliges and poses for a couple of photos with her female. However, what takes everyone by surprise is her patting her cheek, which many thought was a slap. The overly excited fans couldn’t contain their excitement and left touching his cheek which left the actor rubbing his face. Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Why so much of fuss about it. She in her excitement caressed his cheek and not slapped him. Any hardcore fan of the Superstar would do the same.”

While another said, “While Clicking With Prabhas, The Girl Was Overjoyed And Could Not Control Her Feelings And Touched His Cheek Instantly!” A third one argued, “It is not a slap.”

A fourth one commented, “She did not slap..She just touched his chicks because she is descent enough… The person who posted this has misquoted this just for publicity…”

After the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas has Salaar in December and Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.

