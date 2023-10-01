Ever since it was confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be clashing in December with Prabhas’ film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, all hell broke loose. And now this has turned into an ugly fan war after a claim by KRK has gone viral. The self-acclaimed critic has allegedly reported that Prabhas’ film is an unofficial remake of another South film.

The Prashanth Neel film is a Telugu thriller, which stars the Baahubali star along with Prithviraj Sukumaaran. It is rumoured that Neel, will create a universe of his own and fans spotted some hints of a crossover with KGF when the teaser was dropped. The plot of the film has still been kept under wraps.

Now, KRK in his latest tweet has claimed that Salaar is a remake of another South film. His tweet read, “Makers of #Salaar have removed film #Ugramm (Hindi Dub) from YouTube. So it’s the proof that Salaar is the remake of that film only.” However, this revelation has not gone down well with Prabhas’ army who spammed the comments section with an alleged theory about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki as well.

Prabhas fans seem to claim that Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki is also an unofficial remake of a film starring Dulquer Salmaan titled CIA. A user commented, “#Dunki is a remake of #CIA. Officially confirmed.” Another comment read, “Aap to filmon ke gyaata ho. Maan gaye guru. Aapne twitter par kya daala, unhone delete hi kar diya Youtube se.” A third user commented, “Whatever the story, it doesn’t matter for our #Dinosaur! The movie is going to be a huge blockbuster all over the world !! The craze is humongous #Salaar!”

People even shared meme posters for Dunki.

DUNKI REMAKE OF CIA pic.twitter.com/L7fueWEntP — SHIVA KANUMURI (@kssnagarju_26) October 1, 2023

Another user shared posters and asked, “Dunki is a copy of CIA?

Dunki is copy of CIA ? pic.twitter.com/1yPxjfFZPx — Samira (@Logical_Girll) October 1, 2023

A user commented, “SRK PR is on Duty team have removed #CIA movie from YouTube. Confirmed #Dunki is a remake of CIA movie. SHAME ON @/iamsrk”

SRK PR is on Duty team have removed #CIA movie from YouTube 😂 Confirmed #Dunki is a remake of CIA movie ✅

SHAME ON @/iamsrk 🫏 pic.twitter.com/LUAoiUyd3P — Sharuk (@SRK_DHF) October 1, 2023

Another comment read, “Damage control for Dunki remake of CIA amirite?” While a user wrote, “Leaked pic from #Dunki. By seeing that pic It is confirmed that #ShahRukhKhan starrer #Dunki is remake of Malayalam actor #DulquerSalmaan CIA movie.” Another irked Prabhas fan commented, “Srk mafia active mode on trying to get negativity on #Salaar but unfortunately #Donkey becomes as troll stuff because of remake the movie of CIA @iamsrk he always be as a shameless guy.” A third one echoed, “#Salaar is a film from KGF universe so how will they copy? Thoda sa sense laga diya hota bhai. It’s Bollywood donkey which is remake of CIA South film.”

Fans even claimed that not Uggram, it was CIA which is getting removed from YouTube. A comment read, “I think u have searched CiA recently got private. Pls check here available already.”

https://t.co/UgQxe5TQrq

I think u have searched CiA recently got private

Pls check here available already. — Underground (@Suryasubramany1) October 1, 2023

For the unversed, Uggram’s summary on IMDb says, “K. Shiva Kumar, a CI is assigned to investigate recent disappearances. An accident leaves him injured, and upon recovery, he finds his wife and daughter missing. Determined to reunite with his family, he embarks on a relentless search.” Comrade In America, CIA’s plot suggests, “A young man in Kerala has two weeks to stop the woman he loves from a fixed marriage in the U.S., but he doesn’t have the papers to get there.”

Guess, we have to wait for the films to be released and watch out for ourselves if any one of these claims holds any truth!

