Amid all the craze about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, fans are already waiting with their bated breath for his upcoming film Dunki. After Pathaan and his latest release film, the superstar will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial where he will share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu. A couple of days back, reports were abuzz that the release date of SRK’s 3rd film of 2023 is likely to be pushed. However, the superstar was quick to rubbish the rumours, only for it to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar.

In the recent update, the two most-anticipated films, Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer will face a massive box office clash with Raju Hirani’s directorial taking the ticket windows. Scroll down for the latest update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media report, Raju Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan is finally releasing on its scheduled release date, which is on Christmas, despite Prabhas’ Salaar arriving on the same day. A report in Box Office Worldwide states that the Dunki makers have even sent mail to the exhibitors denying the reports of its postponement. As planned and announced earlier, it will be released on Christmas 2023.

On the other hand, Dunki might face a box office clash with Salaar at domestic box offices, but makers are making a smart move to avert the same in the overseas market. According to another report on another media portal, it will be released at international box offices a day before its scheduled release date in India.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday.”

Woah! If these rumours of true isn’t that a smart move to release it a day before? We think it is!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: From Parineeti Chopra’s 2500 Hours To Deepika Padukone Taking 16,000 Man Hours, These Bollywood Brides’ Dresses, Veils Had A Personal Touch Taking A Lot Of Efforts To Bring Love To Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News