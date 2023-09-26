Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently making headlines for his upcoming film The Vaccine War. After the box office success of The Kashmir Files, the director has been in the news for sharing his views and controversial Tweets about anything happening across the globe. Earlier, he has courted controversies when his film on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits hit the big screens, creating a stir on social media. However, now in the latest interview, he claimed that he had been trolled and abused by Prabhas fans. Yes, you heard that right!

Agnihotri’s film was supposed to hit the big screens, marking a box office clash with Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Before the clash was averted, the filmmaker was allegedly abused by the superstar’s fans for releasing the film on the same day.

Vivek Agnihotri, who’s been on the promotional spree of The Vaccine War, has recently opened up about the now-averted clash. The film, which is slated for September 28 release, stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Rima Sen, and Pallavi Joshi among others in the pivotal roles. In a latest interview with The Indian Express, he said, “The Vaccine War is a small film with no stars, made at Rs 12.5 crore budget. Another film, Salaar, was coming. A huge Rs 300 crore film. Their fans were abusing, trolling me, isko bhagao, nahi aana chaiye… Bhaag koi aur gaya.. They ran away.”

Without naming the film, Vivek Agnihotri further added that another ‘hit Bollywood film’s fans have also been abusing him. It has got us thinking if he’s talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. He added, “I am not saying don’t watch this and watch that.”

Earlier, Anupam Kher, who headlined his last film, The Kashmir Files, recently Tweeted about not playing the main lead in The Vaccine War. He wrote on X, former Twitter, “When @vivekagnihotri was making #TheVaccineWar there wasn’t any substantial role for me in it. It is primarily a women scientists film with the only male lead being played by the great #NanaPatekar ! I wanted to be associated with this most important film of our times where #IndiaCanDoIt is the theme. Vivek offered me the role of the #CabinetSecretary as a special appearance! Proud to be part of this gem of a film. Releasing on 28th Sept worldwide! Hail women power, Jai Ho!”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on The Vaccine War? Do let us know.

