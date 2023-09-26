KRK never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his antics on social media. The self-proclaimed critic often gets trolled online for his bizarre theories on Bollywood and the actors, and on to the series of new events, Kamaal R Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and spoke about Kangana Ranaut’s engagement this year in December, and fans are now reacting to it on Reddit dragging Salman Khan’s name in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop!

On Sunday, KRK took to X and wrote, “Breaking News:- Actress Kangana Ranaut is going to get engaged with a businessman in December 2023. They will get married in April 2024! Congratulations to her in advance!”

Advertisement Breaking News:- Actress Kangana Ranaut is going to get engaged with a businessman in December 2023. They will get married in April 2024! Congratulations to her in advance! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2023

Earlier today, Bolly Blinds N Gossip took to their Reddit handle and shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut in bridal attire asking about the tea on her life partner, following KRK’s tweet. Take a look below:

Reacting to the Reddit post on the platform, a user commented, “Sallu bhoi is the only eligible candidate.”

Another user commented, “Whoever it is i hope he has access to Asprin at all times.”

A third commented, “Might be him only I knew they’re match made in hell.”

A fourth commented, “Bc manifestation game strong hua is sub ka aur kahi bhai se engagement na ho jaye”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut never publicly speaks about her love life; let’s wait and see if KRK’s tweet is true.

What are your thoughts on KRK’s tweet on Kangana’s engagement? Tell us in the space below.

