Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, here.

It was a star studded affair at the CM’s residence on Sunday night, where many B-Town celebrities were seen making a beeline for the darshan of Bappa. But, it was SRK’s presence that had caught everyone’s attention.

The ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood looked dapper in a blue pathani kurta, and white pyjamas. He sported a small pony tail. He greeted everyone present at the venue.

The video also shows SRK posing with ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The latter had also visited the CM’s residence for the darshan.

Salman wore a red kurta, and sported a stole with “Shri Ganeshaye Namah” written on it. The ‘Karan-Arjun’ of the B-Town posed with Shinde for the cameras.

In the exit video, SRK can be seen finding his shoes that were kept outside, and then wearing them.

Salman was accompanied by her sister Arpita Khan, and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Later SRK, also graced the T-Series office for Ganpati celebrations. He was wearing the same outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is enjoying the massive success of his recently released action thriller ‘Jawan’.

The actor next has ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline. While, he will also be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’.

On the other hand, Salman was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He next has ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

