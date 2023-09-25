The wait is finally over! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in an intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and have released their first photos as man and wife. And, it’s nothing less than gorgeous! The couple has been in the news ever since their first images of the two hanging out together went viral a few months ago.

Taking to their social media handles, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now…”

The post, unsurprisingly, instantly shot towards viralness, racking up likes and comments. Priyanka Chopra, who missed the wedding said, “My blessings always”. One user said, “Such a beautiful couple,” while another said, “Rab ne banadi jodi”.

The couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, ditched the traditional red and opted for matching ivory outfits designed by ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra and looked stunning. The bride wore a beautiful heavily embellished ivory-coloured lehenga with a long veil with the name Raghav written on it. She added heavy emerald jewelry to complete her wedding look. On the other hand, Raghav looked handsome in a matching ivory sherwani.

Earlier, photos from Parineeti and Raghav’s post-wedding functions went viral online that showed the actress sporting sindoor while she was dressed in a sequined pink saree and her husband Raghav was seen in a black tuxedo.

Filmfare reported that Parineeti Chopra got extremely emotional during her bidaai and couldn’t stop crying while the bidaai was being performed.

In May, the couple made their relationship official after the duo exchanged the rings in their engagement ceremony. For the unversed, the wedding rituals such as Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and others were held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24.

For her sangeet event, Parineeti Chopra was dressed up in a silver three-piece ensemble while her husband sported a navy blue jacket suit. The actress opted for silver jewellery, including diamond stud earrings, silver kundas and emeralds, studded heavy choker necklace and silver stacked bangles that adorned her hands. The sangeet event had a 90s theme and the music list and the entire evening was curated by Parineeti herself.

Singer Navraj Hans performed at actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s sangeet on Saturday night. At the entrance, there were cassettes with names of guests written with a special message written for them by the actress herself. The menu for the evening was also fun with options of chaats, pop corn and noodles. For mehendi, Parineeti chose a minimalistic bridal mehndi that spread to her palm. Even in the back of her hand, she had a very simplistic design.

The wedding guest list included eminent celebrities from both entertainment and politics, including Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray and many more.

Though, Parineeti’s cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra skipped the wedding due to prior work commitments, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother attended the wedding. Priyanka had attended the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav that took place at Delhi’s Kapurthala House in May. There is another reception party reported to be held in Chandigarh on September 30.

Congratulations, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha!

