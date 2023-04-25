Sports personalities Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been in the past for some time owing to their personal lives. It’s been some time since rumours of trouble in paradise surfaced online. It only grew stronger when the former cricketer’s absence from Mirza’s social media profiles became prominent to everyone. Soon, the reason behind their split was reportedly the Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.

Ever since their divorce reports began to make headlines, neither the Tennis star nor the former cricketer accepted or denied them until now. In a recent interview, Malik finally broke his silence on the news and said he wanted to spend Eid together. Scroll down to read in detail.

Recently, Shoaib Malik stated that he and Sania Mirza could have spent Eid together, but they weren’t together owing to their professional commitments. Malik also said that people keep writing about ‘all is not well’ between the two, but there’s nothing much he can react to. Shoaib Malik said in a statement on Geo News programme, “Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai. Nothing on it.”

“On Eid, I would like to say that had we been together, it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That’s why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say.” Adding, “There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you. This is way neither I released a statement nor did she,” added Shoaib Malik further.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 and years later they were blessed with their first baby- a boy Izhaan. The duo hasn’t been seen together in the limelight for a long time.

