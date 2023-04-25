Anurag Kashyap is not like many Bollywood directors. His films are more attached to the core of the country and tell darker stories. Fans and audiences know the signature style of Kashyap and it’s nothing like anyone else’s. The director did cult films like Dev. D, Paanch, Manmarziyaan, Gangs of Wasseypur. He diverted away from his comfort zone with Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, it was a new journey after the dispersing of his Phantom Studios. The film is a musical romantic drama film with Alaya F and Karan Mehta as the lead. Kashyap, in his recent interview, while promoting his film Kennedy, shared the reasons behind his route change from dark and gritty drama to romance. Scroll below to learn about it in detail.

For the unversed, Phantom Studios was founded by Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena. A few years ago, one of the employees accused Bahl of s*xual misconduct resulting in the dissolution of the production house in 2015. Later on Anurag founded Good Bad Films, which produced the Alaya starrer film.

Speaking to Variety, Anurag Kashyap shared why he decided to do Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat after the dissolution of his Phantom Studios, entirely out of his comfort zone. He said, “I’ve liked everything that I’ve done. For me personally, I will not do what I don’t want to do. But sometimes in between, after Psycho Raman, came a phase where this whole Phantom [the company set up by Kashyap and his partners that shuttered] fiasco that happened, the lockdown that happened, there were a lot of things going on.”

Anurag Kashyap further added, “I worked a lot on other people’s scripts. I wrote a lot of other people’s scripts and only one that I wrote was Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which was an idea that originated out of nowhere and I wanted to explore that because I was bored of people always expecting me to go back and create another gangster movie. Unless you get something new and exciting that happens why would I do it?”

