Parineeti Chopra is reportedly set to tie the knot with AAP member Raghav Chadha. The couple, despite making multiple public appearances, has refrained from confirming the news to the media. As per rumours, a roka ceremony has already taken place and the actress was recently even spotted wearing a wedding band. Scroll below for details on her latest banter with paparazzi.

As most know, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited India for the promotions of Citadel. But what really raised eyebrows is Nick Jonas and his daughter Malti Marie Chopra accompanying her. The gossip mill has it that PeeCee and her fam were here for the secret engagement ceremony of Pari. The Namaste England actress being spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house further added fuel to the fire.

Last night, Parineeti Chopra was seen jetting off at the airport. She donned a black top and paired it up with checkered trousers. The beauty was seen waiting at the entry as the security verified her documents. Paparazzi began asking her questions related to the rumoured wedding with Raghav Chadha and she was visibly blushing.

A member of the shutterbugs said, “Shaadi kab hai bata do na? Humlog bhi apna kurta silwa lete hai. Bataiye ma’am, hum ladkiwaale hai, aapki taraf se hai! (When is the marriage? We’ll also get keep our clothes ready. We’ll attend from your side.)

To this, Parineeti Chopra responded, “Pagal ho gaye ho tum sab.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra recently addressed rumours surrounding her in a conversation with Lifestyle Asia. She said, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t.”

