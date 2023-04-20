Popular Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has been all over the news for the past few weeks, not for any films but for her alleged wedding reports. Gossip mills are churning every now and then that the Ishaqzaade actress is set to marry a politician, Raghav Chadha. Even though neither of them has confirmed it yet, their actions give enough hints about their relationship.

Recently, Parineeti got spotted in front of Manish Malhotra’s house, adding more fuel to the wedding rumours with Raghav. As Malhotra had designed clothes for several celebs’ marriages, wedding speculations have begun in full swing. Keep scrolling to check out netizens’ reactions to it.

A few hours ago, paparazzi pages shared a video on Instagram where Parineeti Chopra could be seen getting out of her car and walking towards Manish Malhotra’s house while blushing continuously. She can be seen wearing all casual-formal attire, including a crop black camisole and white striped pantsuit. This whole incident left fans wondering whether she was there to buy her wedding lehenga or not, giving more hints about her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the video went viral from Instant Bollywood’s Instagram page, netizens started sharing their reactions. One of them commented, “Ye apne shaadi k kapdo ka order dene aai hai Manish Malhotra ko.”

Another one trolled, “Parineeti banane chali EK AAM AADMI KI AAM AURAT”

The third one penned, “Ab ye jayegi rajneeti me”

One of the comments reads “Isne ek no. Ladka patai hai ..”

Another netizen shared, “Phir ayga divorce ka sundar post on Insta . And then bollywood wale support ka ig story share”

One of them wrote, “y I feel this will not be successful marriage…Bollywood actress and a politician this is not matchable at all there will be lot of issues will be there but I pray to God that Paris always be always happy she is one of my fav actress in bollywood.”

Recently, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Parineeti Chopra broke silence about her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha and said, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t.”

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know through comments.

