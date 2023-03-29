Is Parineeti Chopra really getting married? Well, this has become the most asked question ever since rumours of her dating AAP’s Raghav Chadha have been doing the rounds of social media. Ever since the duo was snapped after their dinner outing, rumours around their wedding have been making headlines every now and then. Earlier, Chadha was seen telling a journalist ‘Rajneeti pe sawaal poochiye Parineeti pe nahi.” And now the actress has finally reacted to the same.

Earlier, a media report stated that the families of the couple have decided to host a roka ceremony, following which they will make an official announcement of the same. Later when Pari was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s store, it only added fuel to the fire.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport where she was seen wearing an oversized black blazer paired with match pants. She opted for a white top underneath the blazer. While the actress made her way to the car, she was seen blushing when paps asked her about her wedding rumours. The Ishaqzaade actress was seen dodging media when asked about the rumours.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Shakal batarhi h confirm hai,” while another said, “saf pata chaal raha hai kitni overacting kr rahi hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A third user wrote, “Kabhi kabhi insaan ki khamoshi hi uske jawab hote hai,”

While fourth netizen wrote, “She’s doing touchwood by touching her hair.”

A fifth one wrote, “She is blushing.”

“Neta k sath reh k iski dressing b change ho gai,” said a sixth user.

Earlier, confirming the their wedding rumours AAP’s Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on Twitter and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Well, let’s wait and watch when Parineeti and Raghav officially announce it.

