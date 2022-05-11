Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is ecstatic that he has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry. He says it feels incredible to have completed 10 years in a cut-throat industry where the destiny is written and re-written every Friday.

Advertisement

Arjun made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with ‘Ishaqzaade‘, a film that he admits catapulted him to “overnight recognition and fame”.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor says, “It feels incredible to have completed 10 years in this cut-throat industry where your destiny is written and re-written every Friday! I’m fortunate that I got a debut like ‘Ishaqzaade’ that catapulted me to overnight recognition and fame.

Arjun Kapoor added: “I was fortunate that my next few films got me success and acclaim and I’m deeply thankful to all the film-makers who have made me a part of their projects. They are the architects of my career and they have shaped my journey in cinema.”

The actor says along the way, he hopefully became a better “performer and became more and more serious” about his craft and the projects that he wanted to be associated with.

“My journey in cinema has been that of immense learning. My successes and failures have both taught me to be grounded and made me constantly reinvent myself on screen. Today, I feel great that I’m viewed as a Mainstream Hindi film hero who can also convincingly headline off-centre content forward films like ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, ‘Kuttey‘, ‘The Lady Killer’, among others.”

Arjun Kapoor is grateful to his fans for always being a constant source of inspiration and for showering him with love.

He says, “I’m a work in progress actor and I know where I stand. So, I’m only excited to learn more and do more on screen. I’m grateful that my fans have been a constant source of inspiration to me, praying and cheering me along in my memorable journey in cinema. They have been great motivators, constantly telling me to look ahead and beyond my failures or successes.”

Arjun Kapoor adds, “So, I have to celebrate this moment with them. I’m excited about my slate of films that I have to offer to my fans and audiences.”

“They reflect the headspace that I’m currently in as an actor and performer. I hope to win as much love as possible with these projects. These films will set up my next decade in cinema and I hope to entertain everyone thoroughly.”

Arjun Kapoor has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. He will be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’, Aasman Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ and Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’.

Must Read: Euphoria Remake In Bollywood Should Look Like Priyanka Chopra Turning Rue, Ranbir Kapoor As Nate, Kangana Ranaut Being Maddy & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

News