Since yesterday South sensation Mahesh Babu has become the talk of the town. The superstar who often stays away from controversies landed in trouble when he was quizzed about his Bollywood debut during Sakaru Vaari Paata movie promotions. It all began when he said that he can’t be associated with an industry that cannot afford him. However, this morning, the actor quickly clarified his comment and said he respects cinema and respects all languages.

While Bollywood celebrities are yet to comment on Mahesh Babu’s statement, filmmaker and director Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhatt has reacted to his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment.

During the movie promotional event, when Mahesh Babu was asked about his comments on making a Bollywood debut, he had replied saying, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.”

Recently, Mukesh Bhatt was asked about Mahesh Babu’s comment and he told India Today, “If Bollywood can’t afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own.”

When prodded further, Mukesh Bhatt told the portal, “Why should anyone be offended by anybody’s price tag? If I have to work for somebody for free, it is my choice. If I am charging Rs 100 crore for something, it is my choice as well. Having said that, there is no fixed price in our industry. I have worked with an actor who worked for half the price of how much he originally quoted and visa-versa. Here, directors, actors, heroes, and their fees change person-to-person based on our associations. This industry is a dispensary of human emotions – it is not a mortal industry.”

“Various factors determine the pricing of an actor, director, or film. It depends on his [the actor’s] relationship with the makers or his desire to work with a particular filmmaker. Sometimes, it so happens that if an actor has a desire to work with a very successful director and when it happens, the actor ends up working for free or some people just go out of their way to do things. I respect that emotion and we work on those emotions,” the filmmaker added.

