Ever since Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise hit the theaters, it has been trending across the nation. Right from its dialogues to the actor’s signature poses and Srivalli steps, Pushpa craze has taken over the world. Even months after its release, the craze doesn’t seem to die down as it has now gone global. After Indian cricket team players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, now one of the Nepal Women Cricket Team members was seen celebrating in total Allu Arjun style during Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament at Dubai.

For the unversed, the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament is a six-team tournament, which began on May 5 and will continue until May 16.

Recently, the official social media page of the International Cricket Council shared a video of a Nepalese cricketer from the ground that has taken social media by storm. As witnessed in the clip, Sita Rana Magar was seen celebrating the wicket in Allu Arjun style.

The video was shared by ICC on Twitter while writing in caption, “It’s gone so far on social media.” Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently.” Watch it below:

“It’s gone so far on social media." Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently 😄 📽️ @fairbreakglobal pic.twitter.com/wlTRf0KeFt — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2022

Sita is a 30-year-old cricketer who has played a total of 21 Women’s T20Is. Celebrating the wicket in Allu Arjun style, the Nepalese cricketer joined the list of Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, and Obed McCoy. During IPL 2022, we witnessed Bravo, Jadeja and McCoy celebrating following the same Allu Arjun style.

Earlier, a video of Virat Kohli breaking into Srivalli steps on the ground had gone viral. The Indian Skipper was seen celebrating during the 2nd ODI against West Indies after taking an extremely difficult catch.

Coming back to Sita Rana Magar’s video, it is truly the best thing one can watch on the Internet today. Don’t you agree?

