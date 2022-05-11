Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu is all set to set screens on fire from tomorrow onwards. The film is releasing across the country in the Telugu language. Outside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film will be screened with English subtitles. With just a day remaining, let’s see how it is faring advance booking across the major cities of the country.

Mumbai

Even though there are a lot of Mahesh Babu fans across the city, the response is dull. The main reason is that Sarkaru Vaari Paata hasn’t been dubbed in Hindi. As of now, it’s all blank here and tickets are very easily available. It will pick once word-of-mouth kicks in.

Delhi-NCR

In the Delhi-NCR region, the response is much below average as there are only a couple of shows filling fast. Same as Mumbai, the response for Sarkaru Vaari Paata will get better once word-of-mouth comes into play.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is showing a good response for Mahesh Babu’s film with 20-25% of shows filling fast as of now. The numbers will witness a huge jump as tickets are selling like hotcakes.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is out of this world as it is the main market for Mahesh Babu. Within just a couple of hours, since advance booking started for Sarkaru Vaari Paati, many theatres put a houseful board. As of now, around 60% of shows are filling fast and 35% of shows are sold out.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has limited screening for the film and the response is dull so far.

Chennai, Pune & Kolkata

Chennai is showing around 20% shows filling fast.

Pune and Kolkata show a poor response.

