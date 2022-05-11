Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh is all geared up for its release this Friday (13th May). Backed by YRF, the film is based on a refreshing concept, which is about a man who believes in equal rights for males and females. Considering the story is a bit niche, the advance booking has taken a slow start and below is all you need to know.

Luckily, Ranveer Singh starrer will not be facing any direct competition in theatres this week. There’s Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata arriving in Telugu, but that won’t affect a bit to Ranveer’s film as it is not releasing in the Hindi dubbed version. Last week’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness too has witnessed a big fall on Monday, thus won’t be posing a threat to YRF’s film.

Despite all things working in favour, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is off to a slow start and the main reason is its concept, which suggests it’s more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has made 9 lakhs through advance booking (till yesterday night). It’s a very low total. Let’s see if it manages to turn the tables today and tomorrow.

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Meanwhile, recently Ranveer Singh said that he is showing gratitude to the strong women in his life – his mother Anju, his sister Ritika and actress wife Deepika Padukone through his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer said, “Whatever I am today, I am because of the women in my life, I have been surrounded with very strong feminine forces and energies right from my childhood and throughout my life. I wouldn’t call them my support system; they are literally the centre of my universe. (via IANS)

