Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotional spree of his most-awaited and most-anticipated upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film which marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey is helmed by debut director Divyang Thakkar. Every now and then we are coming across Ranveer Singh’s various comments about his profession and personal life. Right from spilling the beans on having babies with Deepika Padukone, to speaking about the upcoming films he has bared it all.

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s upcoming release alongside Shalini Pandey is slated to hit the screens on this Friday, i.e., May 13.

Now in his recent interview, Ranveer Singh reacted to his last film 83 being called a box office flop. In the Kabir Khan directorial, the actor stepped into the shoes of Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev. Apart from many other actors, the film also starred Deepika Padukone in the cameo role of his on-screen wife. While the film was lauded by one and all, it, however, failed to create magic at the box office. After director Kabir Khan called its failure a victim of Pandemic, Ranveer has now called it a matter of bad timing.

Speaking to India Today, Ranveer Singh said, “83 was criticised by the trade for not having made as much money as it was projected to make. I would like to establish that it still made around Rs 200 crore in the middle of the third wave which is not bad at all. That many people went to watch it in spite of the third wave spreading like wildfire across the world. It was just a case of unfortunate timing”.

“Perhaps it wasn’t a profitable film in terms of just money, but I will tell you it is among my most loved films. There is unanimous love for this film,” added Ranveer Singh.

Earlier director Kabir Khan told PTI, “”I feel exhilarated to have created this film which has received so much love but at the same time there is a disappointment that not everybody who wants to watch it can see it today because the pandemic is there with historic numbers. We nurtured the film for two years, and waited for the correct time so that everybody gets to see it on the big screen. But with this pandemic, despite our best planning, one can never get it right.”

“We did not know that the explosion (of cases) would literally take place on the day of our release. December 24 is when we (the country) hit 6,000 cases and in 10 days we crossed a lakh. It was just sad,” added the filmmaker.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a couple of more interesting films in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and others.

