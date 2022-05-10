During early times, we have seen the Bollywood actor’s masculinity overpowering their female co-star. However, with time, fans called out the industry for portraying the lead actors in a misogynistic way on the big screens. To discuss the same, Deepika Padukone along with Kangana Ranaut and Parineeti Chopra arrived on Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate’s 3rd season in 2014. During their appearance, the leading ladies of Bollywood opened up about seeing toxic masculinity in the films.

For those who don’t know, Deepika, Kangana and Parineeti Chopra were a part of the 6th episode of Satyameva Jayate 3 hosted by Aamir Khan, where Ranaut opened up about an incident of being teased.

While speaking about toxic masculinity Kangana Ranaut revealed she was once punched in the chest due to which she fainted. Speaking to Aamir Khan, she said, “When I was in school in Chandigarh, boys on bikes would try to touch the girls. Since the bike was at high speed he literally punched me on my chest and I fainted there. I was like that for 5 minutes. When I got up, the first thought that came to my mind was ‘Did someone see me being teased?’ There couldn’t be a trauma worse than this.”

Adding to the same, Aamir Khan then asks the ladies, “In films, such situations have happy endings and the girl agrees. What’s the end in real life?” Kangana Ranaut quirkily and promptly responds, “Jail mein.”

Further, Kangana adds, “I am not saying that there shouldn’t be dark cinema or that reality shouldn’t be shown but if it’s shown then the consequences should also be shown. Like how it affects the girl and her future. How it will affect the boy as well. So, there cannot be a happy ending to it. Such boys start ragging others when they grow up. They don’t just harras girls but everyone, even their parents. They are anti-social people who are problematic to everyone.“

When Deepika Padukone was asked about her thoughts, she left everyone impressed when she said, “I used to hear that films have an impact upon society but I never took it seriously until right now. Perhaps I’ll be more careful in future.”

On the work front, Kangana is gearing for the release of Dhakaad on May 20, 2022.

