Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Ranbir Kapoor, is making headlines right after his hush wedding with now-wife Alia Bhatt. This time, the news is not based on his post-wedding details, but it’s on the viral video showing his charismatic nature towards his fans.

Many fans have been left heartbroken since RK got hitched to his love lady Alia. Recently, the Brahmastra actor was spotted in Dubai attending the All-Star Football Club’s international match against Emirates United. A heart swooning video of his sweet gesture towards his fan has now gone viral, read on.

The viral video that’s making rounds on social media, shows Ranbir Kapoor waiting in line with his teammates for his match. In the video, you can also hear many of his few female fans who were present there to catch a glimpse of him calling his name and cheering for him. Out of all of them, the one fan, who is making the video, shouts “Ranbir, I love you.” Hearing this, the actor turns around, looks up, and winks at the fan who declared her love for him.

The video ends with the fan getting all elated after receiving the heartwarming response from Ranbir Kapoor. The video on the same was uploaded by the fan on her Instagram account. Her caption read, “When you shout “Ranbir, I love you” and he actually looks back with a wink!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XoXo Gossip Girl (@lifeisamessyaffair)

Aw, isn’t he just the sweetest?!

On the professional front, Ranbir is busy working on his next project titled Animal with south star Rashmika Mandanna. His upcoming film Brahmastra with his wife Alia Bhatt is slated to be released on September 9 2022.

If Ranbir Kapoor would have winked the way he did in the video, what would your reaction be? Let us know in the comments below.

