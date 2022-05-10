Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have mourned the death of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who passed away aged 84 after a cardiac arrest here on May 10.

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

“He popularised the santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee said the maestro’s death had impoverished our cultural world.

Mamata Banerjee: “Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences.”

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas wrote: “We have lost a gem today. Padma Vibhushan Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma ji Santoor virtuoso. A big loss to Indian classical music. May his soul rest in eternal peace Om Shanti.”

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan said Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s passing marked the end of an era.

“He was the pioneer of santoor and his contribution is unparalleled,” the ustad tweeted.

“For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

