After a long of anticipation, the makers of Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited film Prithviraj came out with an update for their fans. Yesterday, the first official trailer of Prithviraj was dropped online and it went viral in no time. This marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar and it is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya. Manushi will portray the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita.

At the film’s trailer launch, Akshay Kumar was seen getting teary-eyed after he said that he wished his mother was around to see him act in the film.

Prithviraj is based on the real-life of fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Much before dropping the official trailer, the makers made sure to create the right kind of buzz around the film to get fans all excited. After all, being a YRF film, one can expect wide promotions of the film across the nation or maybe across the globe, who knows? We won’t be surprised if the lead stars continue the promotion spree even after its release.

After looking at the craze around Akshay Kumar-led films one can expect the opening of Prithviraj at a very decent amount. The mythological film might garner around 18-20 crores on day 1 of its release at the box office, unlike Bachchhan Paandey which opened at 13.50 crores. Despite begin a multi-starrer and big-budget film, it boomed at the box office, thanks to The Kashmir Files. A week after Vivek Agnihotri directorial, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon starrer arrived only to fail miserably at the box office.

Speaking about the trailer, the first rushes don’t look as impactful as they should. Be it Akshay Kumar’s acting for this particular character or the expected VFX used by Dwivedi, we hope the film is much more than its trailer. Don’t blame them! Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch admitted that he doesn’t like method acting. Unlike Ranveer Singh, he can’t lock himself in a room to get into the skin of his character. The superstar said he would give 40 days, at max, for the shooting for any film.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is thrilled with the response to the trailer of Prithviraj. Commenting on the same, he said, “We wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and I’m so happy that the trailer has resonated with the audience. It’s amazing to see how people want to know more about the valour of the mighty king and we are humbled that we have been able to make people across the world want to know more about the Samrat.”

Prithviraj is set to hit the screens on June 3, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

