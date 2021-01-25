Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest and most candid Bollywood celebrities you’ll ever come across with. The 27-year-old actress sends out only positive vibes and leaves no stones unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. Today, we are going to list 3 times when the RRR actress was trolled mercilessly on social media including the time she called Prithviraj Chauhan India’s President to the wardrobe malfunction she faced while promoting Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Social media comes with its perks and cons. We have often seen Bollywood celebrities getting trolled mercilessly for anything and everything.

From their clothing choices to their candid answers, Bollywood celebrities sometimes get trolled for the most stupid reasons on social media. And in this age, where almost every person in this country owns a smartphone with internet access, it’s difficult to really filter things on social media. Let’s take a look at Alia Bhatt & her social media trolling.

Beauty Without Brains – Courtesy Prithviraj Chauhan

This was one of the major controversies of Alia Bhatt that turned into a massive social media outburst. This was back in 2013 when she appeared on Koffee With Karan for the first time along with Student of the Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. While playing the ‘Rapid-fire round’, Karan Johar asked ‘Who’s the President of India?’ Alia pressed the buzzer first and replied, ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’.

The actress was trolled mercilessly and was called ‘dumb’ and ‘beauty without brains’ on social media.

Wardrobe Malfunction – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

While promoting the film, Varun Dhawan got really excited and lifted Alia Bhatt in his arms and that when an oopsie-daisy moment happened. This wardrobe malfunction resulted in a huge social media fiasco later and well, you can’t really blame them for this.

Saifai Mahotsav Controversy

This is when Mulayam Singh Yadav invited Bollywood celebrities to perform at Saifai Mahotsav including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and later turned into a huge controversy. The financial resources spent on the event is what stirred the controversy in the first place. Netizens were angry with the celebrities and the government for not helping the people involved in the Muzaffarnagar riots and instead they were celebrating.

Alia later in her defence addressed the controversy and said, “We are not sadistic who went to Saifai, and felt happy about those who were suffering! But yes, I do feel bad for not being aware. I just think that it isn’t fair to call us inhuman.”

What do you think about Alia Bhatt getting mercilessly trolled for all the above-mentioned incidents? Tell us in the comments below.

