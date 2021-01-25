Versatile actress Parineeti Chopra is over the moon that her forthcoming release, The Girl On The Train (TGOTT) has become the most awaited film of the season on IMDB. The online platform’s rating is purely audience vote driven and Pari is thrilled that her film is being eagerly awaited by so many people. She is confident that the film will thoroughly entertain the audience and hopes that the hugely anticipated trailer will create a bigger impact than her much-appreciated teaser!

“I’m excited as well as nervous that with the teaser drop of the film TGOTT has been rated the most awaited film! I just hope that even after the trailer and after watching the film people give it as much love as they gave the teaser,” says Parineeti Chopra, who has wowed everyone with her transformation into a battered woman in the film.

Based on the internationally acclaimed bestseller by the same name, TGOTT was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016. In the Bollywood version, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

