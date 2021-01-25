After much anticipation, we finally witnessed the moment last night! Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor shared the first glimpse from their ceremony on Instagram and left everyone in awe. Just like us, many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and others congratulated the newlyweds. But it is Shahid Kapoor’s comment that’s leaving everyone in splits!

As most know, Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug. The couple tied the knot amongst limited friends and family members owing to the pandemic. A lot of friends like Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani couldn’t be a part of the celebration. But they left their best wishes in the comment section of Dhawan’s post.

Let’s begin with the best! Shahid Kapoor left everyone in splits as he commented, “Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.”

Katrina Kaif too left good wishes for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. She wrote, “Congratulations to both of u”

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “Congratulations @varundvn @natashadalal88 Wishing you lifelong happiness!”

Deepika Padukone wrote, “Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!”

Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aayush Sharma, Yo Yo Honey Singh were amongst others who congratulated the newlyweds.

Check out the wishes below:

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s post-marriage plans. A lot of David Dhawan friends have expressed their disappointment over not being invited to the.

