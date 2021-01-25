Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got married to longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal yesterday (January 24) amid the Covid- 19 pandemic. Hence it is not surprising that as a precautionary measure, a Covid test was made mandatory for all the guests entering the wedding arena.

Advertisement

As the preparations were in full swing for the Bollywood actor’s big fat wedding on the weekend, celebrity photographer – Viral Bhayani informed via an Instagram post that “a mandatory Covid test was taken for everyone entering the wedding arena.”

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at ‘The Mansion House’ resort in Maharashtra’s Alibaug on Sunday. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous in their wedding attire.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal both chose pastel shades for their outfit and looked dreamy as ever. In the images shared on social media, the duo had garlands on their necks and smiles on their faces, while they held hands and sat in the mandap.

Celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were clicked on their way to the wedding on Sunday. Malhotra has reportedly designed outfits for the Dhawan family for Varun’s wedding.

Varun Dhawan reportedly had a plan to get married last year but had to postpone the wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Reports claim that the couple was planning to tie the knot in Thailand’s Khao Lak in 2020 which got postponed due to the pandemic and Alibaug has been selected as the wedding destination.

Must Read: Master Hindi Remake: Murad Khetani Defeats Karan Johar In A Race Of Bagging Rights? Latter Is Said Of Paying A Huge Amount

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube