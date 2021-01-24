Finally, that day is here when Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with his longtime beau Natasha Dalal. As much as these two and their families are excited about the wedding, fans are double curious to know about everything related to the big day. We have been on our toes to get all the scoop related to the ceremony only for you. But, now what we are going to tell you has a Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan relation.

We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic ruined VD’s plans of getting married in 2020. But, the actor is finally getting married, and fans cannot keep calm. Keep scrolling further to know how Srk and Gauri have helped him.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have opened the doors of their sprawling property in Alibaug. Apparently, when they were made aware that Varun Dhawan is getting married and would be going staying at a resort, they decided to help Dhawan family by letting their guests stay at their property. Gauri has designed the house.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and their family often visit the place. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding will have COVID-19 restricted list according to the reports. They will stay in a resort from January 22 to 26 and plan to return to Mumbai post that. While there are lots of lists floating around of the celebrities attending the wedding, the guest list is pretty small. The wedding will take place at Mansion House on January 24 followed by a reception on January 26.

Many family members have already arrived, and additional security has been arranged at the venue. CCTVs, no phones, and other things have been arranged to make the wedding as private as possible.

We cannot wait for the first glimpse from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. What about you? Also, we absolutely loved Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s sweet gesture for the Dhawan family. Stay tuned for all the updates from the wedding.

