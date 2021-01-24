It is a big weekend for the Dhawan’s and Dalal’s after all their son and daughter are getting married. As we all know that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. One by one, all the guests are reaching the venue, and we love the excitement and happiness.

Advertisement

But, amidst all this, an unfortunate incident took place with the groom himself. We are beyond shocked to hear this. Keep scrolling further to know everything about it.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding ceremony has been organised in Alibaug. The exclusive property called The Mansion House has been booked for all the wedding festivities. It was on January 23 that the groom reached the wedding venue. But not before attending a Bachelor’s party organised by his friends.

As per reports in SpotboyE, Varun Dhawan’s friends organised a bash at a location very close to the wedding venue, in Alibaug itself. However, Varun‘s car met with a minor accident while on the way.

Varun’s car met with a minor accident while he was on his way to Alibaug. Thankfully, no damage was done to the car and nobody seated inside got hurt. This morning, shutterbugs captured VD arriving at the wedding venture. The groom-to-be was dressed in casuals, a white t-shirt and a denim pair.

Later, Varun Dhawan’s picture with his boy gang also went viral on social media. Supposedly, the picture was from the Mehendi ceremony. We are hoping to see some crazy pictures and videos from the sangeet ceremony soon.

It is stated that the couple has put a no phones policy for the staff members of the mansion so that no pictures get leaked. Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kohli and others were spotted as they arrived at the wedding venue.

Anyway, we are glad that Varun Dhawan is fit and fine and all set for his D-day. How excited are you?

Must Read: The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni Already Achieves A Huge Feat & It’s As Important As Manoj Bajpayee In The Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube