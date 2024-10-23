Disha Patani has always served when it comes to fashion. The actress is admired for her beauty, and she never disappoints to inspire the fans with her looks, be it for date nights or any occasion. Once again, she ate and left no crumbs with her golden girl look for the Manish Malhotra Diwali Party. Many eminent Bollywood celebrities attended it, and Disha nailed the monochromatic look. Scroll below for the look.

Disha’s Instagram feed is aesthetically pleasing, with her several gorgeous looks and stunning outfits flaunting that perfect physique. She has over 61.5 million followers on Instagram. She always posts pictures from her photoshoots, vacations, and more to keep people updated.

On October 22, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra held a Diwali Party with starstudded guests. The list included Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Disha Patani has always caught people’s attention with her impeccable fashion choices; the same has happened at this party. The actress opted for a golden ensemble, and she nailed it.

The Kanguva actress wore a golden silk saree with a wide border. She narrowly draped the pallu, serving a view of her toned abs and dazzling gold low-cut blouse. The blouse was sequined with a halter neck and plunging neckline. It was immaculate, and she gave the traditional look a modern twist. The color gold is too jazzy, and her blouse with shimmer particles takes away all the attention, while the saree is on the muted side. Hence, Disha went minimal with accessories.

Disha Patani wore stacked golden bangles on each hand, which was the only piece of jewelry to adorn her beautiful saree. Her makeup was also on point, with a sheer foundation base and a nude brown blush on her cheeks. Thinly lined eyes with loads of mascara and glossy nude lips completed her makeup look. Disha is blessed with gorgeous wavy hair and mostly keeps it open. For last night’s event, Disha also kept her hair down and parted it in the middle. It looked very ethnic overall. Lastly, the Kalki 2898 AD actress carried a golden clutch to carry her essentials, such as a mobile phone, and complete the look.

People looking for ideas about dressing up for this Diwali can surely try out Disha’s molten gold vibe from last night. If you have a gold saree and do not know how to style it, this is it. She looks stunning and not over the top at all.

On the professional front, Disha Patani has Kanguva in the pipeline. It will be released on November 14.

