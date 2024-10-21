Tom Hardy has starred in several successful films and TV shows. The Academy Award-nominated actor has shown versatility across various genres, working with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and George Miller. Hardy has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Over the years, the actor has generated considerable income from his acting projects, especially the superhero franchise Venom. Let’s take a look at Tom Hardy’s net worth.

Tom Hardy’s Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Hardy has a net worth of $55 million. After entering the entertainment industry with the HBO series Band of Brothers in 2001, he accumulated most of this wealth. Hardy played a minor role in the critically acclaimed show but was noticed by filmmakers, and then there was no looking back.

The actor went on to appear in films like Black Hawk Down, The Reckoning, and The Inheritance but had his breakthrough in 2010 by playing Eames in Christopher Nolan’s highly applauded sci-fi thriller Inception. Hardy later teamed up with Nolan again for The Dark Knight Rises (2012), playing the iconic villain Bane.

He continued to rise in his career, playing the infamous Kray twins in Legend (2015), and showed his action skills in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). His performance as John Fitzgerald in The Revenant (2015) earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. On TV, Hardy co-created and starred in the gritty historical series Taboo (2017). The same year, he collaborated with Nolan on Dunkirk again, playing the pilot Farrier.

Tom Hardy’s Salary from the Venom Franchise

In 2018, Hardy reached another milestone in his career by playing the titular superhero in Venom, the first film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The film became a blockbuster by grossing over $850 worldwide. Hardy received a paycheck of $7 million for the movie.

He then reprised his role in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which also became a commercial success. Hardy’s salary increased by 185% by the third film, as the actor charged $20 million for Venom: The Last Dance (2024). Overall, the franchise has significantly contributed to boosting his net worth.

Must Read: When Liam Payne Was Intimidated By Sean Diddy Combs & Called Him ‘Evil,’ Old Clip Goes Viral After The 1D Alum’s Tragic Demise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News