Glen Powell is the man of the hour in Holywood, holding court as the box office king with multiple back-to-back hits. The 35-year-old actor has come a long way from being billed in the credits merely as “Good-Looking Frat Guy” (Stuck in Love 2012) to becoming the industry’s most desirable leading man.

The actor who now stars in Twisters recently recalled his struggling actor days, which also included a small stint in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises. So, who did Gen Powell Play in Dark Knight Rises? Scroll down for the answer.

After the resounding success of Top Gun, Maverick Glen Powell started off this year starring in a featherweight buzzy romantic comedy, Anyone But You, that ran in theater’s for months and grossed $220m worldwide. Then came the spring-streaming Hit Man, which became the highest critic-rated film on Netflix. The latest summer release is currently dominating the box office with a domestic opening of $74.6 million (per Hollyworrd reporter), surpassing the projected expectation of $50 Million.

It appears Glen Powell has finally ascended to the top of the A-list after taking a long time (and several stints as an extra) to achieve the exalted status. Earlier this year, in an interview with Discussing Films, Powell recalled his arduous journey to stardom with some fondness. While reminiscing about his small roles, Powell revealed that before he was flying jets alongside Tom Cruise, he was getting his head smashed by Tom Hardy in Dark Knight Rises.

A decade before his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell had a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it role in the last installment of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Credited as Trader #1, Powell is in a scene where Tom Hardy’s Bane invades the Gotham Stock Market around the 42-minute mark.

In the scene, Bane (Tom Hardy) approaches Glen Powell, who insists there’s no money to steal. The villain responds, “Really? Then why are you people here?” before dragging Powell by his tie to a computer terminal and slamming his head into a keyboard.

Powell told the publication that he is proud of his small role in The Dark Knight Rises, adding, “getting my head smashed by Bane, if nothing ever happened in my career, at least I got my ass kicked by Bane!”

Twisters is now playing in Theaters.

Must Read: Dune: Prophecy: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, And Cast Of The Dune Prequel Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News