After taking the box office by storm, the Dune franchise is headed to television in a new avatar. Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the acclaimed sci-fi film, is all set to be released on Max.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the television series will focus on the exclusive and powerful sisterhood, Bene Gesserit. Here is all you need to know about Dune: Prophecy, including its premiere date, storyline, cast, and trailer.

Dune: Prophecy is Set 10,000 Years Before the Film

The show is based on the 2012 novel, Sisterhood of Dune, by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Dune: Prophecy is focused on sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who fight threats against humanity and establish the sisterhood called Bene Gesserit.

“10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Dune: Prophecy Stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in the Lead

The show features Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, the leader of the Sisterhood, and Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Valya’s sister. The rest of the cast includes Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, and Chloe Lea as Lila.

Dune: Prophecy also stars Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen, and Jihae as Reverend Mother Kasha. Additionally, Indian actress Tabu is returning to Hollywood after Life of Pie with her role as Sister Francesca in the series.

Dune: Prophecy Premieres on Max This November

The series is all set to be released on Max in November 2024. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced. The show will feature only six episodes, which is relatively less than other Max shows. The 2024 release also means that we are going to get a double dose of Dune, as the film Dune: Part Two, also arrived in cinemas earlier this year in February.

Max Has Launched Two Teasers of the Series So Far

Max unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the series in May this year, which declared, ‘Sisterhood above all.’ Watch it below:

Then in July, the second teaser for the show was released, which showcased the Sisterhood making enemies as they gained prominence. Check it out here:

