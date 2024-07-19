Following the super success of Suits on Netflix, the makers announced a spin-off of the series, Suits L.A. As the name suggests, the new legal drama will be based in Los Angeles, but will be set in the same universe as the original series.

While we will surely miss the camaraderie between Harvey Specter and Mike Ross, the new show will feature an exciting new storyline, centered around the charismatic former prosecutor, Ted Black. Suits L.A. marks the second spin-off in the franchise after Pearson, which was canceled after one season in 2019.

What is Suits L.A. About?

Created by the original series creator, Aaron Korsh, Suits L.A. will follow Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor and the co-founder of an LA-based firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law. Black, who hailed from New York, started the firm 15 years back with his old friend, Stuart Lane.

The official synopsis of the series reads, ”Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,” the synopsis reads further.

Who is in the Cast of Suits L.A.?

Arrow star Stephen Amell is going to play the role of Ted Black in the show. He will be joined by The Walking Dead actor Josh McDermitt, who will portray Stuart Lane, the ‘powerful, focused and self-absorbed’ co-founder of the law firm. The rest of the cast includes Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, a rising star at the firm; Troy Winbush as Kevin, a private detective and Black’s old friend; and Alice Lee as Leah, a young associate attorney at the firm.

Additionally, Bryan Greenberg will star as Black’s protégé, Rick Dodsen. It remains to be seen if any cast members from the original Suits will also reprise their roles in guest capacities, as Patrick J. Adams earlier expressed his interest in returning as Mike Ross.

When and Where will Suits L.A. be aired?

While Suits aired on the USA Network, Suits L.A. will be broadcast on NBC. The network ordered a pilot of the show in February 2024; however, it hasn’t yet given a full-season order for the project. As of now, the release date of the series has not been officially announced, and it certainly is not a part of NBC’s 2024-2025 roster. So we can expect Suits L.A. to be released on NBC in the 2025-2026 season.

