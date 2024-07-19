Love Is Blind is blind to the hardships faced by its cast during the shoot! That is not what we are saying, but what a former contestant claimed, dragging Netflix to the court.

Jeremy Hartwell, who appeared on the second season of the hit Netflix dating reality series, filed a lawsuit against the producers and the streaming platform, citing ‘inhumane working conditions’ on the sets.

Hartwell claimed that the participants were deprived of basic necessities like food and water during the filming of the show, and were paid way less than what the minimum wage should have been. Interestingly, the reality star got Netflix to settle the lawsuit and walked away with a huge sum.

Love Is Blind’s Jeremy Hartwell Filed a Lawsuit Against Netflix in 2022

In July 2022, just a few months after Love Is Blind Season 2 had premiered, Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles against Netflix, producers Kinetic Content, and casting company Delirium TV. He accused the makers of providing limited access to drinking water and lack of food on the sets, which contributed to ‘inhumane working conditions and altered mental state for the cast.’

Hartwell claimed that instead of drinking water, the contestants were regularly provided with alcohol, soft drinks, and energy drinks. He also stated in the filing that the cast was classified as ‘independent contractors’ which denied them minimum wage and overtime pay. While the contestants shot for 20 hours every day, they were paid only $1000 a week.

Hartwell had a brief stint on Love Is Blind Season 2 as he could not make it to the main cast, who got engaged or married. At the time, Kinetic Content hit back at him, hinting that he was unhappy with his limited time on the show, which made him file the lawsuit. “Mr. Hartwell’s involvement in Season 2 of Love is Blind lasted less than one week. While we will not speculate as to his motives for filing the lawsuit, there is absolutely no merit to Mr. Hartwell’s allegations,” the company said in a statement at the time.

The Lawsuit was Settled at $1.4 Million

Despite the makers calling the allegations false, Hartwell did not back down and was able to secure a settlement of $1.4 Million from Netflix. The streaming giant agreed to settle the putative class action and pay the money, which was to be divided among some 144 former cast and crew members apart from the attorneys.

Hartwell hailed from Chicago and was 36 years old when he appeared in Love Is Blind Season 2. Though he did not find love on the show, he did spark a conversation about the plight of contestants on reality shows.

All seasons of Love Is Blind are streaming on Netflix.

