Time flies rapidly; we have passed six months in 2024 and are in the seventh month. According to the half-year survey, Japanese anime One Piece, one of the longest-running shows, has beaten major TV shows, including House of the Dragon Season 2, The Bear, The Boys Season 4 and more, to become the top-rated shows of this year. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, the anime television series was produced by Toei Animation, which premiered on Fuji TV in October 1999 and is still running. The show is currently on its Season 21: Egghead Island. It follows the adventures of Monkey D Luffy, who dreams of becoming the next Pirate King. It is based on the manga series of the same name, and the anime show has more than 1,100 episodes, which is still counting.

The Internet Movie Database, aka IMDb, shared the list of the top 10 rated shows of 2024 based on their midyear assessment. One Piece ranked at the top with an average of 9.08 out of 10 rating. FX’s Historical drama series Shogun ranked second with an average rating of 8.79.

At #3 is another animated series with an average rating of 8.62/10: Disney Plus’ X-Men ’97. Hence, two of the top 3 spots have been occupied by the animated series One Piece and X-Men ’97. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon Season 2 and The Boys Season 4 failed to earn a spot in the top 5. Another of FX’s shows has wriggled its way into the top 5 with an average rating of 8.59/10. It is Jeremy Allen White starrer The Bear on #3. On #5 is Amazon Primes Video’s Fallout with 8.54/10.

Check out the top 10 rated shows of 2024 on IMDb so far-

One Piece (9.08/10)

FX’s Shogun (8.79/10)

Disney Plus’ X-Men ’97 (8.62/10)

FX’s The Bear (8.59/10)

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout (8.54/10)

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys (8.43/10)

HBO/Max’s House of the Dragon (8.36/10)

HBO/Max’s True Detective (8.27/10)

Netflix’s One Day (8.25/10)

Netflix’s The Gentlemen (8.25/10)

Among the TV shows with season premieres so far in 2024, these 10 had the highest average IMDb user ratings 📺✨ 👉 https://t.co/RCztWoQzgq pic.twitter.com/vv9o8LlLHI — IMDb (@IMDb) July 18, 2024

Let’s see what changes occur in this list by 2024, whether or not One Piece manages to stay on top.

