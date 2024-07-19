All Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are eagerly waiting to witness the marriage of Popatlal (played by Shyam Pathak) in the show. This time, it felt like the wait was going to be over, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, and the marriage has been called off. Now, none other than the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, has reacted to the latest storyline.

For the uninitiated, in the latest storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Popatlal, and Madhubala’s engagement is called off despite their liking each other. They mutually decide to call off marriage after they discover that they are both minor carriers of Thalassemia. This disorder leads to low hemoglobin and might complicate health conditions in the case of such carriers’ marriages. Also, if such carriers marry, it might even get inherited by their children, causing major Thalassemia.

As fans share mixed reactions to Popatlal’s marriage getting canceled, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi talked about the storyline in an interview with ETimes TV. He said, “I understand that the audience is disappointed that Popatlal didn’t get married, but I would like to ask them to look at the bigger picture. Through this episode, we aimed to deliver a very strong message to society. I believe that conveying the message about Thalassemia was far more important than Popatlal’s wedding. His marriage can happen in another episode, but this crucial message about Thalassemia needs to be shared.”

Modi continued, “In our country, many people are not very aware of medical issues, so we wanted to use the popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to create awareness. I know the audience might feel a bit disappointed, but just as Popatlal never loses hope, neither should they. Eventually, Popatlal will get married, and I’m sure the higher powers will make it happen at the right time.”

Asit Kumarr Modi further added that the audience has every right to express their disappointment but assured that in the future, the wishes of all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans will be fulfilled.

