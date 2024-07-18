The television world came to a halt when Sidharth Shukla passed away in 2021. His fans were in shock and mourning like everyone close to him. Recently, his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin recalled the late actor and shared how she felt after finding out about his tragic passing, hints at a possible rift between them before he died. Scroll below for the deets.

Shukla gained popularity with shows like Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful, and others. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was the winner of that season. He was also the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Shukla met Shehnaaz Gill during his time on Bigg Boss 13, and the duo got closer. Meanwhile, Jasmin participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, too, like her co-star, but in season 14.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin opened up about what she learned after Sidharth Shukla’s death. The Bigg Boss 14 star also revealed that she was in Kashmir when the news broke. Bhasin recalled, “The news came out, it was shocking. I was in Kashmir. I didn’t have internet or cellular network. I was at the airport, and people were murmuring about his demise. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

She continued, “But the moment I landed in Mumbai, I became numb. I was numb for many days. He was gone. I couldn’t accept the fact that he was actually gone.” Jasmin Bhasin also shared her most significant takeaway from Sidharth Shukla’s death, which indicates that the duo might not have been on good terms.

Bhasin added, “His death taught me the biggest lesson of life, that nothing is permanent. Toh waqt rehte sare gile shikwe door kar lene chahiye kyunki waqt ka kuch pata nahin. The person is gone, but you live with the pain and regret that kash baat karliya hota.”

Jasmin Bhasin revealed she and Sidharth Shukla were best friends on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak and was her ‘biggest cheerleader.’ The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared, “He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women.”

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such content!

