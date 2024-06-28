Are Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Headed Down The Aisle? Couple Says This About Their Timeline!

The internet and fans first fell in love with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni when they were just friends; over the years, and on Bigg Boss 14, their love blossomed since fans of Jasmin and Aly, aka JasLY have been waiting for the day the two walk down the aisle and get married. Over the years, thousands of reports and rumors have been made about when the two would eventually tie the knot, but the couple has a different idea. In a recent interview, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly finally revealed why they have not tied the knot yet and if they ever intend to.

The couple met in 2018, but it wasn’t until Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that they realized they liked each other and began dating. The couple knows their marriage is one of the most frequently asked questions.

When asked about their wedding plans, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Honestly, on that front, both of us don’t have any plans. We have not sat and had this conversation ki kal kar lete hai ya parso kar lete hai. (We will do it tomorrow or the day after.) Every time we discuss it, we say that we will do it when we feel like it, but both of us are also very ambitious and strong individuals.”

Jasmin Bhasin then explained how their upbringing in small towns has impacted them: “Both of us come from our own small towns and struggles, and we came here with our dreams. So, our main focus is those dreams. So, once we reach that stage where we are content and happy inside, too, to share that happiness with each other, we will be on the same page. Right now, we don’t have any timelines.”

After Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin has become one of the most sought-after heroines in the Punjabi film industry. She said about the response and her upcoming projects, “I have been very lucky to get a great response from Punjabi films. So I have two more films releasing this year. One is supposed to be released in July; one is supposed to be released in September. I am waiting for their release and waiting for more films and projects. Right now, I feel God has decided a certain path for me, and I am following that.”

So, there you go, JasLY fans; while the couple might not have decided on a date yet, they are still very much in love and together. Jasmin and Aly share bits and pieces of their lives with fans regularly. The two even took a trip with their families recently.

