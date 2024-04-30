Salman Khan Once Cried After Aly Goni Brokedown For Jasmin Bhasin On Bigg Boss 14!

Bigg Boss is an iconic reality show in India; with over 17 seasons and 2 spin-offs, it has made a special mark in the history of Indian pop culture. With Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 around the corner, we are thinking about all the major moments in the history of the show. Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the show Bigg Boss, has been holding the command since Season 4. No one can host Bigg Boss better than him, and during the course of his hosting, there have been many moments where he has lost his temper or made some emotional connections. But there was a major moment in Bigg Boss 14 when Salman Khan cried. Yes, he cried after contestant Aly Goni broke down for Jasmin Bhasin. The popular couple confessed to their relationship on the show and are popular amongst fans as JasLy. Here’s what happened!

During Bigg Boss 14, Salman, who was the host of the season, formed a deep liking for both Aly and Jasmin, frequently playing pranks on them and interacting with them in the most jovial way. And like in every season, Jasmin became one of Salman’s favorites on the show because of her bubbly personality. Aly Goni, who entered the show after Jasmin, also joined the list.

Both Jasmin and Aly become one of the favorite couples of the show; fans even name them JasLy with love. But after a rollercoaster ride filled with emotions, friendship, and love, in a shocking moment, when Jasmin is evicted, Salman could’nt hold back his tears.

A visibly distraught Aly Goni broke down when he heard the news, and Salman, too, was swept up in emotions. Fans at that time even said that this was the first time in Bigg Boss’s history that Salman Khan himself cried for a contestant like that. Dabbanng Khan, who usually shows either his fun side or his strict side to the audience, was visibly moved with tears streaming down his face, and it was one of the most genuine moments in Bigg Boss. history.

The video is tear-jerking, and even though Aly Goni did not win the title, he and Jasmin won many hearts. Jasmin got out in the 10th position on the show, and Aly went all the way to the grand finale, with Rubina Dilaik lifting the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Jasmin Bhasin’s already popular career took off after her Bigg Boss stint. The actress is soaring in the Punjabi film industry with back-to-back projects. Aly and Jasmin have been dating since their appearance on the reality show. Recently, rumors have been circulating that JasLy, will tie the knot soon. But they, too, have not made any official announcement yet. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are currently on vacation in Mauritius. They are joined by Aly’s family.

