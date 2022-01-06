Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been best friends for years. But they grew closer than ever during Bigg Boss 14 and confessed their love for each other. Ever since the duo has been sharing a close relationship with each other’s families. But have they already tied the knot? Scroll below for an exciting fact check.

Time and again, we see Jasmin and Aly go on date nights. Just not that, fans have also witnessed them on double date nights with BFF Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar. A wedding is definitely on the cards but the couple has multiple times mentioned that they’re focusing on their career.

In the latest post, Jasmin Bhasin could be seen showcasing the happiest smile. The actress was sitting across the beach, dressed up in a velvet jacket and hibiscus coloured pants. She complimented her look with white sneakers but it was her hands that viewers couldn’t help but notice.

Jasmin Bhasin wore a traditional ‘chooda’ and it led to speculations if the actress had already tied the knot with boyfriend Aly Goni.

“Shining and smiling,” she captioned her post that currently has 401K likes.

As soon as the picture was posted on her social media handle, Jasly fans began bombarding the comment section.

A user questioned, “Are you and Aly married?”

“Shaadi kar li kya?” questioned another.

“Omg the bangles.. Did u and Aly get married,” another asked.

However, the mystery was soon solved as a fan clarified that the picture was actually a BTS from her music video. The song titled Pyaar Karte Ho Na also featured Mohsin Khan as the leading man.

But we do hope that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni take the Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya route and tie the knot super soon!

