Celebrities are always under the vision of eagle-eyed fans who catch onto tiny details about their favourite stars quickly. The actress Urvashi Rautela has been under the radar for plagiarising an Instagram caption, and it has been copied from a post shared by Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya.

The Bollywood diva has been keeping herself busy. She was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya, released in 2020, and is reportedly working on the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2, which she has previously said is such a film that will be universally relatable and is positive that it will be received well by the fans.

The caption in question comes from Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post from 16 July 2021. It reads, “My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored & speechless to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there for all your love for Hindi remake of #ThiruttuPayale2 #setlife #actorlife”

Check out the post here:

Zendaya’s post:

It looks similar to the one penned by Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya back on 29 July 2020. The Dune actress posted the message dedicated to her HBO show, ‘Euphoria.’ Netizens were also quick to react to the copy-pasting of captions done by Urvashi Rautela.

Zendaya copied Urvashi Rautela's caption with the help of doctor strange pic.twitter.com/A1oEgnslTj — Itachi (@PLEASEbroSTFU) January 4, 2022

Some netizens also drew similarities with the time when the actress was under the limelight for copying Gigi Hadid’s caption.

Meanwhile, Rautela was recently making quite a buzz after one of her interviews from 2015 became viral. In an interview with Bollywood Nazar, the actress talked about her celebrity crush. “Actually mera sirf ek hi crush hai Jain Malik (Zayn Malik). I love him.”

What are your thoughts on Urvashi Rautela copying Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya’s caption?

